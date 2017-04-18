N.Y. pizzeria owner gets 18 years prison in mafia-linked drug case

A New York pizzeria owner was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison for trafficking more than 50 kg of cocaine into the United States from Costa Rica, in a case born out of a probe into an Italian organized crime group. Gregorio Gigliotti, 61, and his son Angelo were convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn in July of crimes including conspiracy to import cocaine.

