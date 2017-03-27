Metairie pizza restaurant owner arrested on accusations that he threw ...
A Metairie pizza restaurant owner was jailed Wednesday after he hurled plates at a worker he had just fired and hit him with a wooden dustbin, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office alleges in an arrest report. Adam Murat Zan, the owner and chef at Stella Pizzeria & Restaurant in the 4400 block of Clearview Parkway, faces one count of simple battery following the incident.
