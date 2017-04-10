Men jailed after crashing Lamborghini into shops in London's Mayfair
A restaurant manager and his club promoter friend have each been jailed for four months for lying about crashing a Lamborghini Gallardo into shops and causing more than A 100,000 of damage. Talal Alkassab, 39, and Diyaa Lababidi, 33, who have both previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, stood quietly in the dock as they were sentenced at London's Southwark Crown Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar '17
|davy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC