McDonald's US sales climb, customer traffic still a focus
McDonald's says new Big Mac sizes helped boost a key sales figure in the U.S., but that it's still working on trying to attract more customers to its stores. The world's biggest burger chain said Tuesday that global sales rose 4 percent at established locations in the first three months of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC