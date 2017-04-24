Man, 2 youths charged in death of La Ronge restaurant owner
One man and two youths, aged 17 and 14, were arrested Friday and have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Simon Grant. Austin Bird, 18, is also facing four other charges.
