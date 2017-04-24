Livestream ends violently inside N.O. restaurant, owner blames trolls
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera. The owner, whose establishment is on S. Claiborne Avenue, declined to talk on camera but told FOX 8 that he broke the streamer's camera after someone called his store with a warning.
