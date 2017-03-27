Literal Farm To Table: Here's The Dirt On Chefs Cooking With Dirt
What's the next big foodie enthusiasm? Robust flavors, earthy scents and lusty textures from the very soil that nourishes life. It's called Veritable Cuisine du Terroir - literally, Food from the Earth Really - and in their copper-clad kitchen in the Marais district of Paris, chefs Solange and Gael Gregoire run one of the hottest bistros in a city long celebrated for its culinary prowess.
