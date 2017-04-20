La Ronge restaurant owner's death considered homicide after armed robbery
La Ronge RCMP believe masked men entered Louisiana's BBQ Restaurant on April 15 and assaulted Simon Grant, 64, who later succumbed to his injuries. RCMP are treating the death of Simon Grant, 64, as a homicide following an armed robbery at Louisiana's BBQ Restaurant in northern Saskatchewan.
