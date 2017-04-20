La Ronge restaurant owner succumbs to injuries following armed robbery
Louisiana's Bar-B-Que Restaurant owner Simon Grant died on Apr. 17, 2017 following an armed robbery at his business on Saturday night. The owner of Louisiana's Bar-B-Que Restaurant in La Ronge has succumbed to his injuries following the armed robbery of his business on Saturday night.
