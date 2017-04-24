Kennewick restaurateurs named Tri-Citians of the Year
When the Pasco Senior Center was put up for sale, Senior Life Resources needed a place to cook the thousands meals delivered weekly to homebound Tri-Citians. "Not only did they open their doors to help Meals on Wheels, Steve has helped spearhead fundraising to help Meals on Wheels purchase hundreds of thousands of dollars in kitchen equipment," said Kathy Balcom, a Tri-City advertising executive.
