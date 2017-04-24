Guess whata s popping up at Montclair malla s new food court? Possibly you

MONTCLAIR >> Wannabe restaurateurs have a chance to test their dreams - without rent - at Montclair Place's new food court, expected to open next month. The mall is sponsoring a contest it's calling, in reality TV fashion, “ search for the next great popup .” The winning entry gets free space to operate in the food court, dubbed Moreno St. Market , as well as $5,000 toward the build-out and design of the space.

