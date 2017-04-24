Guess whata s popping up at Montclair malla s new food court? Possibly you
MONTCLAIR >> Wannabe restaurateurs have a chance to test their dreams - without rent - at Montclair Place's new food court, expected to open next month. The mall is sponsoring a contest it's calling, in reality TV fashion, “ search for the next great popup .” The winning entry gets free space to operate in the food court, dubbed Moreno St. Market , as well as $5,000 toward the build-out and design of the space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC