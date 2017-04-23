From First to Worst: This Fast-Casual...

From First to Worst: This Fast-Casual Restaurant Now Ranks Last in Customer Loyalty

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

It's hard to go from hero to zero, but this fast casual restaurant managed to do it in just two years. The restaurant industry is in a prolonged slump and no segment is having a harder time than the fast casual niche.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar '17 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar '17 Happy Paper trails 103
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC