Former Cape & Islands restaurateur indicted on tax-fraud charges in New York

17 hrs ago

The former owner and head chef of several Cape and Islands restaurants including Arno's on Nantucket last season has been indicted on larceny and fraud charges for allegedly not paying New York state sales taxes collected at his Manhattan restaurant for four years, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

