Former Bondi cafe owner Darren Mohr refused bail over Christmas Day cocaine bust

A former Bondi cafe owner charged in connection with Australia's largest cocaine seizure - which allegedly involved rendezvous with a Chilean "mothership" - has been refused bail. Darren Mohr, 42, is one of more than a dozen men charged with conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, being 500 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $360 million, following co-ordinated raids in the days after Christmas last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.