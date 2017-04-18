Facebook Video Murder Suspect Kills Himself In PATuesday, April 18,...

Facebook Video Murder Suspect Kills H...

The man who randomly gunned down a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook killed himself Tuesday during a police chase in Pennsylvania that began when a McDonald's employee recognized him at a drive-thru. It marked a violent end to the nearly 48-hour multistate manhunt for Steve Stephens, whose case brought another round of criticism down on Facebook over how well it polices objectionable material shared by users.

