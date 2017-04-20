Extension plans granted to Italian restaurant owner
A RESTAURANT extension and four new two-bedroom flats look set to be on the menu for a site in Frinton's Conservation Area. The scheme involves extending the restaurant at ground floor level with the flats constructed at first and second floor levels fronting onto Harold Road.
