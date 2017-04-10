'Elitist' Neighbors Should Stop Whining About Noise, UWS Restaurateur Says
Amid a heated dispute over sound levels outside The Ribbon - an upscale eatery and bar at 20 W. 72nd St., across from the historic Dakota Apartments - co-owner Ken Sturm said it was time for the Upper West Side to drop its snobbish stance. "We have to just really stop with the elitist attitudes about where we live and where we are in New York City and our place in the world," Sturm said at a Community Board 7 subcommittee meeting Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar '17
|davy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC