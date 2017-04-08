Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25,...

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25,566,000 Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 1,676,459 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 84,875 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar '17 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar '17 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC