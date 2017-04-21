Current, former restaurant owners charged with tax fraud
Both the current and former owners of a Mineola restaurant, Churrasqueira Brasa Rodizio, failed to pay more than $330,000 in taxes, authorities said. Former co-owner Paul Batista of North Carolina and current owner Joseph Rosmaninho have been charged with second-degree grand larceny, three counts of second-degree criminal tax fraud, third degree criminal tax fraud and fifth-degree criminal tax fraud, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's office.
