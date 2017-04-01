Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech after two venues back out of immigration rally
There are 2 comments on the The Washington Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech after two venues back out of immigration rally. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart discusses a murder case involving undocumented immigrants at a campaign rally Saturday in Harrisonburg, Va., with his wife, Martha. Corey Stewart led a rally against illegal immigration on the steps of a historic courthouse Saturday after two local restaurants, bowing to threats of boycotts, backed out of hosting the firebrand Republican running for Virginia governor.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,259
Location hidden
|
#1 16 hrs ago
the open border cheap labor folks are against anyone who stands for the law,as all criminals do.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,642
|
#2 15 hrs ago
DEPORT all ILLEGAL ALIENS!!! Send them home where they don't want to go because their fellow countryman are in charge.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC