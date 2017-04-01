Corey Stewart declares victory for fr...

Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech after two venues back out of immigration rally

There are 2 comments on the The Washington Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech after two venues back out of immigration rally. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart discusses a murder case involving undocumented immigrants at a campaign rally Saturday in Harrisonburg, Va., with his wife, Martha. Corey Stewart led a rally against illegal immigration on the steps of a historic courthouse Saturday after two local restaurants, bowing to threats of boycotts, backed out of hosting the firebrand Republican running for Virginia governor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,259

Location hidden
#1 16 hrs ago
the open border cheap labor folks are against anyone who stands for the law,as all criminals do.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,642

Las Vegas, NV

#2 15 hrs ago
DEPORT all ILLEGAL ALIENS!!! Send them home where they don't want to go because their fellow countryman are in charge.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 8 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar 6 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... Feb '17 Texxy the Indepen... 11
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,999,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC