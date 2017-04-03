Charles talks cold cuts with Italian farmer after Camilla queues for coffee
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall started their day in Florence like typical Italians, with a coffee - but Camilla had to wait for hers. The Duchess of Cornwall jokes with the press in Florence asking them not to make her laugh as she drinks her coffee - as it will spill pic.twitter.com/zcW2sP8iRc Charles had a steaming cup poured for him almost as soon as the couple arrived at a popular cafe in an indoor food market in the historic city, but Camilla had to order her cappuccino.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
