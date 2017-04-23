Campbell restaurant owner recognized for his sushi business
Cancer researcher turned sushi restaurateur Randy Musterer has been named one of the Silicon Valley Organization's Distinguished Businesses of the Year. For the sixth year, the organization is recognizing business leaders from its 1,400 members who contribute to the Silicon Valley community through charitable work, donations or fundraising.
