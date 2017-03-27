Calling all Sussex foodies

22 hrs ago Read more: Worthing Herald

My Kitchen Rules UK, produced by 7 Wonder, returns to Channel 4 with a second series later this year and producers want to see Sussex represented. A spokesperson said, "We will be doing a lot of filming in the Sussex region in the coming weeks and we want to see the best of local produce and cuisine - last year we didn't have anybody representing Sussex so it's vital we feature the region on the show this year."

