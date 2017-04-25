Big Mac makeover helps McDonald's ove...

Big Mac makeover helps McDonald's overcome restaurant slump

2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

A revamp of McDonald's iconic Big Mac burger and more aggressive drink promotions are helping the restaurant giant overcome a broader slump in the fast-food industry. The chain posted a surprisingly strong gain in same-store sales last quarter, with the measure growing 4 per cent globally.

