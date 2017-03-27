Behind the Wheel: Upshur County history a treat for Gilmer restaurateur
Robert Starnes, a local historian and antique collector, operates Walking S Steakhouse, 1053 Fawn Crossing in Gilmer. The restaurant is filled with historical photographs and other items from the Gilmer area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC