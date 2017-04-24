B.C. Liberals pledge to repeal Vancouver's natural gas ban for new buildings
The B.C. Liberals announced today they will repeal the City of Vancouver's plans to ban natural gas in new buildings days ahead of the policy taking effect. Andrew Wilkinson, candidate for Vancouver-Quilchena, says the city's ban would increase costs to consumers, businesses and residents because it would increase building costs and create a reliance on electricity, which is more expensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC