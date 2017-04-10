Arrest made in connection to 15-year-old girl's death
Deputies said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Melanie Mesen Medina, 15, and a 16-year-old girl is being held for questioning. Deputies said late Monday night, Cruz Abreu drove Medina and her 16-year-old friend to a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts near The Mall at Millenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar '17
|davy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC