Arrest made in connection to 15-year-...

Arrest made in connection to 15-year-old girl's death

Deputies said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Melanie Mesen Medina, 15, and a 16-year-old girl is being held for questioning. Deputies said late Monday night, Cruz Abreu drove Medina and her 16-year-old friend to a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts near The Mall at Millenia.

Chicago, IL

