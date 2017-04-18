Angola restaurant owners plead guilty to failing to pay sales tax
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today announced that two owners and operators of a barbecue restaurant in Angola have pleaded guilty to one felony count of third-degree grand larceny. Shelly Firsch Hunt, 56, of 29 Commercial Avenue, Angola, and William J. Francis, 65, of 22 Orchard Avenue, Angola, operated Desperado's BBQ, also in Angola.
