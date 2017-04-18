Angola restaurant owners plead guilty...

Angola restaurant owners plead guilty to failing to pay sales tax

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Observer

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today announced that two owners and operators of a barbecue restaurant in Angola have pleaded guilty to one felony count of third-degree grand larceny. Shelly Firsch Hunt, 56, of 29 Commercial Avenue, Angola, and William J. Francis, 65, of 22 Orchard Avenue, Angola, operated Desperado's BBQ, also in Angola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Tue yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar '17 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar '17 Happy Paper trails 103
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC