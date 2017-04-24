An Oxford professor gives 3 reasons why eating alone at restaurants is becoming more acceptable
Part of the reason why it's becoming more acceptable to dine alone is because you have your own entertainment, you have your smartphones. Maybe you're as busy taking pictures of your food then you are actually eating it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC