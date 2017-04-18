Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annual Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter Celebrating Hope dinner at l'escale at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor on Friday, May 5. Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annual Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter Celebrating Hope dinner at l'escale at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor on Friday, May 5. Restaurateur and Bedford, N.Y., resident Julian Niccolini , co-owner of The Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City, and his wife Lisa were seen having dinner with real estate guru Brian Fisher and his wife Joanna at Rebeccas on Glenville Road in Greenwich on April 8. The landmark restaurant, owned by Greenwich residents and husband and wife team Rebecca Kirhoffer and chef Reza Khorshidi, is celebrating 20 years in December.

