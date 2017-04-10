A Japanese restaurant manager arreste...

A Japanese restaurant manager arrested after handing over 'iced' passport to police

11 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A Thai man, who manages a Japanese restaurant in Bangkok, was arrested in Sa Kaew on Monday after immigration police detected crystal meth, or "ice", secreted in his passport. Sa Kaew immigration police arrested Wachiro Denprasert, 40, after they found 0.82 grams of crystal meth in a plastic bag hidden among pages of the then searched him and found 1.58 grams of the drug in a plastic bag hidden in his underpants.

