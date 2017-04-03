A European company you've never heard of might buy Panera - ...

The company that owns Krispy Kreme, Caribou Coffee, and Peet's Coffee and Tea might soon add Panera Bread to the mix. In a note out to clients Tuesday, a group of equity analysts at Credit Suisse led by Jason West said Panera's most likely buyer is an investment group that has been buying up restaurant chains at a clip: JAB Holding Corp .

