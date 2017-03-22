You'll soon be able to buy McDonald's...

You'll soon be able to buy McDonald's Big Mac sauce by the bottle

15 hrs ago

Many people have tried - with varying degrees of success - to whip up the tasty sauce McDonald's puts on its Big Macs. McDonald's announced on Tuesday Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish and McChicken sauces will be available in bottle form across the country this spring.

