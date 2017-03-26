Woman shouted 'it's disgusting' at mum breastfeeding baby at bus stop
A young mum claims she was humiliated after she was told 'it's disgusting' by a cafe owner while trying to breastfeed her daughter at a bus stop. Jade Blackman, 20, says Deborah Ross-Harwood shouted at her after she stopped to feed her ten-month-old daughter, Willow Rose.
