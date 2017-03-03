WJLA Anchor Charged With Trespassing at Clarendon Bar
Autria Godfrey, a morning news anchor on WJLA , was charged with trespassing and being drunk in public last month in Clarendon. "At approximately 12:45 AM on February 18, officers working a detail in Clarendon responded to the 1100 block of N. Highland Street for the report of a disturbance at a restaurant.
