Why Automation Could Soon Be Coming to a Restaurant Near You
Manufacturing jobs in the U.S. have declined steadily over the last generation, largely due to automation, and now new technology is threatening the jobs of millions of other Americans. Self-driving vehicles could put truck drivers and cab drivers out of business, and in the restaurant industry, which employs about 12 million people in the U.S., new technology is increasingly making human tasks unnecessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC