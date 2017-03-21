Warrants issued for Tandoori restaurant owners

Waqar Ahmed, 30, of Cumberland Road, and Omar Qayyum, 33, of Buckhurst Crescent, who ran the Tandoori Nights Indian restaurant in Cricklade Road, were due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court yesterday afternoon. Ahmed faces two charges of failing to make mandatory food information available between January 5 and July 7 of last year and one charge of failing to comply with a food safety improvement notice on February 23. Qayyum faces one charge of failing to comply with a food safety notice on February 23. But the pair failed to turn up and magistrates issued a warrant for their arrest.

