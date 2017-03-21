Warrants issued for Tandoori restaura...

Warrants issued for Tandoori restaurant owners

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

Waqar Ahmed, 30, of Cumberland Road, and Omar Qayyum, 33, of Buckhurst Crescent, who ran the Tandoori Nights Indian restaurant in Cricklade Road, were due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court yesterday afternoon. Ahmed faces two charges of failing to make mandatory food information available between January 5 and July 7 of last year and one charge of failing to comply with a food safety improvement notice on February 23. Qayyum faces one charge of failing to comply with a food safety notice on February 23. But the pair failed to turn up and magistrates issued a warrant for their arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 8 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar 6 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... Feb 28 Texxy the Indepen... 11
News In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a... Feb 25 SirPrize 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC