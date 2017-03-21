UK group expanding campaign to curb antibiotics in meat production

A shareholder coalition founded in the U.K. is recruiting investors for a campaign to convince KFC parent Yum Brands Inc and other food companies to protect public health and corporate profits by reducing the use of antibiotics in the meat they serve in the United States and around the world. Scientists warn that the routine use of antibiotics to promote growth and prevent illness in healthy farm animals contributes to the rise of dangerous infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs, which kill at least 23,000 Americans each year and pose a major threat to global health.

