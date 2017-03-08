Sushi restaurant owner facing backlash over Hispanics comment on Facebook
Steve Wayte, owner of Roll One For Mi, a sushi restaurant in northeast Fresno, California, held a news conference March 12, 2017 to address statements he made on Facebook against Hispanics which were then shared by former Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea. Steve Wayte, owner of Roll One For Mi, a sushi restaurant in northeast Fresno, addresses the media over comments he made on Facebook about Hispanics during a news conference outside the business Sunday afternoon, March 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 7
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|16
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|15
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|241
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC