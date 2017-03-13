Starbucks' biggest competition isn't Dunkin' Donuts - it's...

Instead of worrying about the impact of Dunkin' Donuts or Tim Hortons, the coffee giant is keeping an eye out on trendy independent shops, according to CFO Scott Maw. "We're still not seeing any one competitor or even a smaller number of group of competitors being an influence on our business at any time," Maw said at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Thursday.

