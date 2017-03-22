Spilsby Chinese restaurant owner jailed for A 85,000 VAT fraud

A Lincolnshire woman who lied about the income of her two Chinese restaurants to steal more than more than 85,000 in tax has been jailed. Jilian Moore, 67, of Resolute Close, Splisby, pocketed takings from the Beijing Dragon on Church Street, Spilsby, and its namesake on Abbey Road, Grimsby, meaning she avoided paying the correct amount of VAT.

