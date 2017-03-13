Shelton restaurant owner shot by a demandinga customer
The owner of a Shelton restaurant is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning during a Kiwanis Club meeting. The incident took place about 7:45 a.m. at Spencer Lake Bar and Grill, 1180 E. Pickering Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|36 min
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC