Romanoa s Chicago Pizzeria takes its concert act to downtown Riverside

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

In January, restaurateur Gary Romano opened his fourth Inland Empire pizzeria/Italian restaurant in a historic 13,000-square-foot space on University Avenue that originally served as a carriage repair shop in the 1890s. Most recently, it was a sports bar and eatery, D-Dogs, which closed in December 2015.

Chicago, IL

