Restaurateur Michelle Garnaut still looking to reopen in Hong Kong

Her beloved M at the Fringe closed in 2009, but the restaurateur behind successful Shanghai and Beijing venues says she has been frustrated by bureaucracy as she tries to return to where it all began When M at the Fringe closed in December 2009, after 20 years as one of Hong Kong's most loved restaurants, many regulars felt a loss. It was the city's first fine-dining restaurant that wasn't in a hotel and the place had soul - a testament to the warmth and hospitality that Australian restaurateur and former chef Michelle Garnaut had injected into it.

