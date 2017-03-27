Restauranteurs 'up in arms' after a 20k award for woman who banged knee off table

"Up in arms" is how the CEO of the Irish Restaurant's Association has described its membership following a ruling awarding a woman a 20,000 for banging her knee on a restaurant table. Adrian Cummins said he "has never seen anger like this" after the High Court affirmed a ruling by Mullingar Circuit Court yesterday that Annette O'Connor be awarded a 20,000 and costs after banging her knee against a table leg in Mullingar Park Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.