Restaurant Owners Think Critical During Minimum Wage Hikes
Faced with escalating staff costs that threaten to squeeze profit margins, restaurant owners and managers not surprisingly are searching for ways to minimize the financial impact. Kiosks that allow customers to essentially control their experience from start to finish are considered the next wave in restaurant evolution. But critics have described the technology as a facade, disguised as mechanical replacements for minimum-wage workers poised to benefit from state-mandated increases. Rather than accept the payroll increase, they can use the kiosk as a permanent, stable member of the staff that comes at a fixed cost, the critics contest.
