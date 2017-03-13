Restaurant owner's Facebook post caus...

Restaurant owner's Facebook post causes outrage: 'Why don't many Hispanics tip?'

The owner of a sushi restaurant is in hot water for a Facebook post in which he complains about Hispanics being bad tippers. "My servers are thinking about building a wall around the restaurant," Steve Wayte reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post.

