Restaurant owners, CB10 meet to talk changes after brawl
After video showing a large melee inside a popular City Island restaurant went viral, its owners met with Community Board 10 to discuss changes they have made since that night to ensure the violence does not reoccur. In the video taken in February, at least a dozen people can be seen fighting and hurling chairs at the Seafood City restaurant located at 459 City Island Ave. Restaurant owners held a private meeting Friday with Community Board 10 and the NYPD's 45th Precinct to discuss ways to maintain a family-friendly establishment while still serving alcohol.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|29 min
|jonjedi
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
