Restaurant Owner: Suspect in Hit-and-Run Had Drinks There Monday Night

The owner of Twin Trees Too on Milton Avenue says Syracuse Police were at his restaurant on Tuesday reviewing surveillance footage. He did confirm that Peter Rauch, the man accused in this week's hit-and-run, was in fact at the restaurant Monday night with friends drinking.

