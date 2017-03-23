Restaurant Owner: Suspect in Hit-and-Run Had Drinks There Monday Night
The owner of Twin Trees Too on Milton Avenue says Syracuse Police were at his restaurant on Tuesday reviewing surveillance footage. He did confirm that Peter Rauch, the man accused in this week's hit-and-run, was in fact at the restaurant Monday night with friends drinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC