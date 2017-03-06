Restaurant owner offers fireraisers a...

Restaurant owner offers fireraisers a job

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

An Aberdeenshire businessman has offered an unusual reward after youths started a fire at his restaurant - they can have a job. The emergency services were called and the fire - involving outdoor seating - was extinguished before serious further damage could be caused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee 14 min Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 3 Buzzkill 101
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... Feb 28 Texxy the Indepen... 15
News In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a... Feb 25 SirPrize 6
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Feb 23 Texxy the Selfie Cat 241
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb 20 Will Dockery 6
News Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With... Feb 17 Truth 5
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC